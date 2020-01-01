Lady Startup

Hannah and Verity had been running LVLY, a same-day flower and gift delivery service for six years. The second three years had seen strong growth, before a bushfire natural disaster – and a few other issues – threatened to turn their business into ashes.

Who knew that another disaster – this time a global pandemic – would trigger a massive turnaround? Suddenly LVLY became the perfect way to connect with family and friends in lockdown.

You could send flowers, a care package, some chocolate, even alcohol to a friend having a bad day, a birthday or something worth celebrating. On the very same day.

2020 turned out to be LVLY's biggest year to date, with some weeks recording 800% growth on the year before. Hannah and Verity had to suddenly learn to scale up their business and fast.

So what was it like being so close to shutting up shop? And how did they adapt to the constant changing of demand?

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

