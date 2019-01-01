How To Launch The World's Most 'Controversial' New Beauty Brand

Everyone’s talking about masks in 2020. And usually they’re referring to the ones that you wear on your face. But have you ever heard of a vulva mask?

Lindy Rama-Ellis (formerly Lindy Klim) is a Balinese-Australian entrepreneur and influencer.

She recently founded a company called Fig Femme which sell the ‘Restore Vulva Mask’.

When she launched the mask, it was received in a very different way than she had intended. And that threw her.

In this conversation, Lindy tells Mia Freedman what happens after you launch a vulva mask, and some of the unexpected, controversial, awkward and funny things that happen when your Lady Startup is all about ….. lady bits.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Lindy Klim. You can find out more about Fig Femme here - https://fig-femme.com/.

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald