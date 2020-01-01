From Arnhem Land To US Vogue: How Liandra Swim Was Born

Liandra Gaykamangu was lying in bed in the middle of the night when she got a phone call ... it was US Vogue.

The question? Could they profile her Lady Startup, a swimwear label with a purpose called Liandra Swim.

Liandra is a Yolngu woman, a full-time teacher, and a mum running her business from Far North-East Arnhem Land, an area you can only access with a permit and a barge.

So how does Liandra manage her business from a remote part of Australia? And what's it like balancing a full-time job and owning a startup that's captured international attention? Georgia Love finds out...

CREDITS

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Liandra Gaykumungu

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

