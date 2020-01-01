News
One Indigenous Woman. Two Businesses Making A Difference.

lady startup

12 hours ago · 30 minutes

Back

Laura Thompson started The Koorie Circle almost five years ago while she was working as a health professional full time, with the aim of making statement earrings that tell a story and celebrate the culture, history and identity of Aboriginal Australia. 

But with one business chugging along successfully, Laura realised she wanted to do more.

So she founded Clothing the Gap, a Victorian Aboriginal owned and led social enterprise. They produce merch with meaning, like t-shirts, jumpers and beanies, and earlier this year, they spearheaded a national campaign to free the flag.

In this episode of Lady Startup Stories, Laura chats to Mia Freedman about the challenges of balancing social justice with business, and what happens when a major American company takes you to court. 

You can visit The Koorie Circle here - https://thekooriecircle.com.au/.

Find Clothing The Gap at https://clothingthegap.com.au/

Find out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Laura Thompson

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

