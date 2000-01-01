How Bachelor Fame Impacted Laura Byrne’s Business

What happens to your business if you become instantly famous? Not if your business becomes famous, but if you, the founder, become a massive star.

When Laura Byrne appeared on an Aussie reality TV show in 2017, her business, ToniMay, was instantly impacted.

But not in the way that you might expect.

Aside from ToniMay’s sudden boost into the public spotlight, the business itself has gone through lots of changes since it first began over 10 years ago. There have been disastrous setbacks, new partners and a wholesale nightmare.

In this conversation, Laura tells Mia Freedman about how she built her business up from a stall at Bondi Markets to a shop on Oxford Street in Paddington, and how becoming a mother has changed how she works.

Check out ToniMay here

