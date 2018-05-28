Lizzy Abegg: Spell & The Gypsy Collective

Welcome to Lady Startup the show that’s all about helping you understand what it takes to build a business from scratch.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is one half of the fashion label, Spell & The Gypsy, Lizzy Abegg.

Lizzy’s sister Isabella (Spelly) was living in Byron selling her jewellery at the local markets and working part-time to cover the rest of her living costs.

Down south in Sydney, Lizzy was working in a job she wasn't passionate about so after going through a tough break up she realised she needed a change. In a moment of inspiration, while on the Bondi to Bronte walk, Lizzy called her sister to ask if she wanted a business partner.

Next thing she knew she was packing up her life and moving to Byron where Spelly gave her half the business and they started to build the Spell & The Gypsy brand together.

Spelly focused on design while Lizzy turned her attention to building the brand as well as their social media presence (which is now pretty significant).

So how did they go from a market stall that wasn’t even covering the cost of a couple of rolls of toilet paper to an international brand with celebrity fans like Sienna Miller and Vanessa Hudgens? Lets find out

CREDITS:

Guest: Lizzy Abegg, Co-owner of Spell & The Gypsy

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

