Jane Lu: Showpo

Welcome to the first episode of Lady Startup, the show designed to take the mystery out of what it takes to build your own business.

Today's guest is Jane Lu, CEO of the online fashion empire, ShowPo.

Jane started her business in her parents garage when she was $60,000 in debt and fresh out of a failed business.

In just 7 years she turned two shelves of clothes and a laptop into a global retail business shipping to 80 countries, with a turnover of over $30 million a year.

She also started up the Facebook community ‘Like Minded Bitches Drinking Wine’ which now has 70,000 members and was featured on the BRW Young Rich List in 2017.

So how did she do it? Listen and find out…

CREDITS:

Guest: Jane Lu, CEO of Showpo

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

