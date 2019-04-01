News
Kristina Karlsson Changed The Way We Think About Stationery

01 Apr 2019 · 34 minutes

From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where we get the real story from women who’ve created incredible businesses from the ground up.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is founder of luxe stationery brand, Kikki K, Kristina Karlsson.

At 22, Kristina moved from Sweden to Australia for her partner Paul. Although she always knew she wanted to start her own business, it was only after shopping for her own home office that she had a “eureka!” moment.

Disappointed with how unappealing Australian stationary was, she decided to create her own range with a focus on clean Swedish design.  Customers loved it and she created an entirely new product category that was copied all over the world.

Rachel and Kristina also discuss her book “Your Dream Life Starts Here”. She is passionate about the power of dreaming and explains how she loves helping people turn their pie in the sky dreams into reality.

You can purchase Kristina’s book “ Your Dream Life Starts Here” on our Mamamia online book store ... apple.co/mamamia

This episode of Lady Startup was made possible by Yellow Quotes.

CREDITS:

Guest: Kristina Karlsson, founder of Kikki K

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win a $100 gift voucher find out more here

This episode of Lady Startup was brought to you by Yellow Quotes. You can find out more here... https://www.yellowpages.com.au/

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win a $100 gift voucher find out more here.

