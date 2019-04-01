Kristina Karlsson Changed The Way We Think About Stationery

From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where we get the real story from women who’ve created incredible businesses from the ground up.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is founder of luxe stationery brand, Kikki K, Kristina Karlsson.

At 22, Kristina moved from Sweden to Australia for her partner Paul. Although she always knew she wanted to start her own business, it was only after shopping for her own home office that she had a “eureka!” moment.

Disappointed with how unappealing Australian stationary was, she decided to create her own range with a focus on clean Swedish design. Customers loved it and she created an entirely new product category that was copied all over the world.

Rachel and Kristina also discuss her book “Your Dream Life Starts Here”. She is passionate about the power of dreaming and explains how she loves helping people turn their pie in the sky dreams into reality.

CREDITS:

Guest: Kristina Karlsson, founder of Kikki K

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

