News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

lady startup

12 hours ago · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Keira is the Founder and CEO of Krumbled Foods, an Aussie wellness and beauty brand. They produce a range of snack bars called Beauty Bites, which are designed to help support glowing skin, healthy hair, stronger nails and gut health. 

She also has another brand called Habitual Beauty, a sustainable, clean beauty brand that is launching in October. 

She has a lot going on at work, and alongside all of the successes and setbacks with her businesses, Keira has had a hell of a time in her personal life. 

In this interview, Keira and Mia Freedman chat about how she has managed business growth with massive personal challenges, how she got her products into Coles, what goes on at a Sephora Boot camp and how on earth she held it together during the most important pitch meeting of her life.

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is brought to you by GoDaddy. The place to go to get your business idea online.

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Keira Rumble

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

More Episodes

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

33 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Mia’s 6 Questions To Find Your Best Business Idea

25 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair

33 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

34 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lipstick Queen Poppy King’s Unexpected Next Move

31 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: They're Not Called Sex Toys Anymore

31 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How A Former Olympian Became A Lady Startup

29 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: That Time I Delivered My Biz Partner’s Baby

28 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How To Build A Company While You’re So Sick You Can’t Stand Up

29 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Margie Hennessy Kept Her Business Running Through A Natural Disaster

25 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Trinny Woodall Knows What's Marketing Bull**** And What Works

29 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing A New Season Of Lady Startup

2 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: Mia's 6 Steps to Starting Your Own Business Or Side-Hustle

26 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From Idea To Launch: How To Start A Business

3 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio