Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

Keira is the Founder and CEO of Krumbled Foods, an Aussie wellness and beauty brand. They produce a range of snack bars called Beauty Bites, which are designed to help support glowing skin, healthy hair, stronger nails and gut health.

She also has another brand called Habitual Beauty, a sustainable, clean beauty brand that is launching in October.

She has a lot going on at work, and alongside all of the successes and setbacks with her businesses, Keira has had a hell of a time in her personal life.

In this interview, Keira and Mia Freedman chat about how she has managed business growth with massive personal challenges, how she got her products into Coles, what goes on at a Sephora Boot camp and how on earth she held it together during the most important pitch meeting of her life.

