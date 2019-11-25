Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

Rachel Corbett has two guests today, the founders of Nimble Activewear, Katia Santilli and Vera Yan.

Katia and Vera have been friends since they were 14 and were successful career women who decided to take on the activewear market by designing clothes that were functional but also fashionable.

After 6 months of planning Nimble was launched with Katia going into the business full time and Vera keeping her job to help fund the business.

Eventually, they both stepped into the business full time and now they have an activewear company that turns over millions of dollars a year.

So how did they do it?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS

Guest: Katia Santilli & Vera Yan

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

