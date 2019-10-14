Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast where we find out how about how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.
My guest today is cake queen, Katherine Sabbath.
Katherine started out as a teacher with a passion for baking whose colourful creations quickly got her a solid following on Instagram.
Since then she’s been a guest chef on Masterchef, she’s sold out two print runs of her very ambitious pop-up cookbook, and her hobby has now become her full-time job.
So how did she go from teacher to a cake entrepreneur with over half a million followers?
Listen to find out...
Guest: Katherine Sabbath
Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool
Producer: Amelia Navascues
