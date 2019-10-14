Welcome to Lady Startup, the podcast where we find out how about how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

My guest today is cake queen, Katherine Sabbath.

Katherine started out as a teacher with a passion for baking whose colourful creations quickly got her a solid following on Instagram.

Since then she’s been a guest chef on Masterchef, she’s sold out two print runs of her very ambitious pop-up cookbook, and her hobby has now become her full-time job.

So how did she go from teacher to a cake entrepreneur with over half a million followers?

Listen to find out...

Guest: Katherine Sabbath

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

