Lady Startup

Pip Brett was holidaying in Fiji, sipping Pina Coladas on the beach when she turned to her now-husband and said...

‘I’m going to open a store’.

So Pip opened her first fashion boutique, Iglou.

After years six years of running Iglou, Pip started looking for a new space to expand into homewares and interiors. And Miraculously, as if it were a sign, a store on the same strip as hers became available. She signed a lease, took out a second loan and called it JUMBLED, a jumbled mess of all the things she loves.

Today JUMBLED is a destination store located in Orange NSW, known for its more is more approach to fashion, interiors, homewares and art. Chances are if you've been to Orange you've been to JUMBLED.

So how did Pip put Orange on the map? And how has she diversified her business to stay ahead of the curve when online shopping is the norm?

You can keep up with all things JUMBLED on Instagram or online at www.jumbledonline.com

