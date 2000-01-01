Lady Startup

JSHealth Vitamins are one of the best selling vitamins ranges in Australia.

But getting to this point was not easy.

When Jessica Sepel was fourteen she developed an unhealthy obsession with nutrition and fad dieting. This ultimately lead her to study health science at University, so she could learn as much as she could about fad dieting.

But then through her studies, she had a breakthrough. Instead of channelling her knowledge into unhealthy practices, she put it back into her work.

Jess became a nutritionist, started a blog, wrote three books and eventually developed a fitness program and an app. Jess had finally made enough money to invest in a big project, JSHealth Vitamins.

Today Jess's business has an estimated worth of $426 million.

So how has Jess built such a successful business in such a short space of time? And did she ever consider giving up?

Shazzy Hunt

Jessica Sepel

Mikayla Floriano

Rhiannon Mooney

