Jodie Fox On How She Built A $30M Shoe Empire

Jodie Fox founded Shoes of Prey in 2008 with her husband and his friend. The business allowed women to design their own shoes online and have them shipped anywhere in the world.

They broke even at two months, hit multi-million dollar revenues in under two years, and raised tens of millions of dollars in funding from top-tier investors.

But in 2018, the business failed.

In part one of this conversation, Jodie tells Mia Freedman about how she built a ‘Purple Cow’ into her business, the smart way she pitched to investors and what she did when it all started to go downhill.

