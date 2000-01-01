News
The Woman Who Manages Australia’s Biggest Celebrities

lady startup

a day ago · 35 minutes

Michael Bublé, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Prince. What do all these famous musicians have in common?

They are just a small fraction of the talent managed by today’s guest, Jennifer Fontaine.

Jennifer started her career at Sony Music Entertainment Australia, before moving on to Warner Music Group.

But then, like so many women, she decided she wanted to do exactly what she wanted to do. She wanted to work for herself.

So in 2007, she founded Private Idaho Management, and began to look after the careers of Human Nature, and Guy & Jules Sebastian.

But with offices in both Sydney and LA, Jen was travelling a lot. All while taking care of her son and trying to grow her business. 

So how did she do it? 

And how on earth does she find time to lift weights 6 times a week? 

THE END BITS:

You can find Private Idaho Management here - https://www.privateidaho.com.au/.

Follow Jennifer on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/jenniferfontaine/.

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Jennifer Fontaine

Producer: Leah Porges

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

