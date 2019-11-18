Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

Welcome to Lady Startup. The podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is Irene Falcone, founder of the natural beauty website, Nourished Life.

Irene started her business with $100 worth of a natural lip balm she’d purchased from overseas and less than 10 years later her business was turning over $20million a year.

She’s always been really strict about the products she offers on the site which can make things difficult when you don’t get it right but Irene’s attitude of transparency always has meant she’s built a brand that people really trust.

So how did she do it? Listen to find out...

