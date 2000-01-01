Introducing A New Season Of Lady Startup

"Failure is the only true teacher. Success just confirms what you already know about yourself" - Poppy King (Entrepreneur, Founder of Lipstick Queen).

Lady Startup is back, with a special season all about falling down….and getting back up again.

Running your own business can be a rollercoaster ride, so how do you deal with disasters? Crises? Global pandemics? How do you climb out of the deep trough of pain and steer your business back to life?

Over the next 6 weeks, Mia Freedman will be asking female founders how they coped and what they learnt from their challenges

Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss an episode and we'll see you on May 12th.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

Producers: Leah Porges & Samantha McDonald

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au