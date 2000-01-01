Anaita Sarkar's accessory business Olivia & Co had just started taking off. When something started to annoy her.

At the end of every workday, she would stare at the piles and piles of online orders wrapped in plastic. She knew that within seconds of those packages landing on her customer's doorstep, that they would end up in the bin.

She knew there had to be a more sustainable option.

After twelve months of research, prototypes and trial and error, Anaita and her husband created Australia's first certified home-compostable, zero-waste shipping mailer.

It was an immediate hit.

Today Hero Packaging is a multi mullion dollar business and has shipped over 15 million mailers. So how did Anaita break into a market she had no background in? And how have she and her husband created such a profitable business in just three years?

LINKS

You can keep up with Anaita on her Instagram.

Follow Hero Packaging online at www.heropacking.com.au or on Instagram @hero.packaging

Tell us what you think about Lady Startup Stories via our survey and you could go in the running to win a $100 Gift Voucher!

CREDIT

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Anaita Sarkar

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.