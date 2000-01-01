Lady Startup

In 2013 Instagram looked nothing like it does now.

People were sharing super saturated photos of their dogs, their feet and what they were eating at their local cafe.

But no one was using Instagram to market their business.

Jess Hatzis-Walker and her co-founders knew that consumers were ready for a social first business model, so they gave it their best shot and launched Frank Body, a honest coffee with a cheeky voice.

Soon enough Aussies everywhere were posing nude, or in a robe covered in this magic coffee scrub. It was the thing everyone wanted to get their hands on.

Almost a decade on and Frank Body have over 800K on Instagram, they ship products to over 150 countries and sell one bag of scrub every minute.

So how did Jess and her co-founders know that such a distinctive marketing strategy would work? And did she ever anticipate this level of success?

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

