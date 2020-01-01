News
Yes, You Can Mix Business With Family

lady startup

12 hours ago · 42 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hannah Vasicek began making jewellery at the age of 12, buying beads from discount stores and creating collections under the name Handmade By Hannah. By 16 she was selling her jewellery at the Salamanca Markets in Tasmania.

She had no idea that over fifteen years later she'd still be making jewellery, but this time with her sister, Rachel by her side. 

Today, you may know Handmade by Hannah as Francesca, a jewellery brand with purpose. They've managed to donate over three-quarters of a million dollars to charity already and are hungry for more. They pride themselves on keeping business local and attribute knowing their customers likes, dislikes and wants back to front to their success.

Hannah and Rachel Vasicek join Georgia Love...

LINKS 

You can find out more about Francesca online at https://www.francesca.com.au/ or follow them on Instagram

CREDITS

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guests: Hannah and Rachel Vasicek, co-founders of Francesca

Producer: Mikayla Floriano & Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff 

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

