What Happens When Meghan Markle Wears Your Jeans

lady startup

11 hours ago · 30 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What happens when one morning you wake up, check Instagram and see that Meghan Markle has worn a pair of your brand's denim jeans while on tour in Australia?

Well, if you’re Erica Bartle - who runs Outland Denim with her husband Jim - the first thing that you do is scream. Just a little.

Outland Denim sell premium denim products, like jeans and jackets, made from sustainable raw materials from around the world. They also provide sustainable employment to hundreds of women in Cambodia who are victims of human trafficking or sex trafficking. 

It’s a brand very much built on purpose. The ‘why’.

In this episode, Mia sits down with Erica to find out more about Outland Denim’s ‘why’ - why Cambodia? And why these women?

And of course, she wanted to know what impact the Duchess of Sussex wearing your jeans has on your business…

Find  out more about the Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter course here - https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-kickstarter

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guest: Erica Bartle

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

