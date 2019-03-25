Diem Fuggersberger Lost Everything...Twice

From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where we sit down with successful female entrepreneurs to find out the real story behind building a business.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is the Founder of Coco and Lucas, a company that makes healthy ready-made meals for kids, Diem Fuggersberger.

Diem has an incredible story that is hard to believe.

When she was just seven she fled Vietnam with her family as refugees. On their way to Indonesia, their boat was attacked by pirates, their belongings were stolen and they almost capsized.

Luckily the family made it to dry land but they were then forced to live in a refugee camp for 15 months before finally moving to Australia to start a new life. They were a million miles from home and they didn’t speak a word of English.

Years later Diem married wealthy businessman Werner Fuggersberger and had a family, but then disaster struck again. The financial crisis hit and the couple lost their $27m business and found themselves 900K in debt.

So how did she turn her life around not once but twice?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Diem Fuggersberger, founder of Coco & Lucas

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

