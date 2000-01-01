BONUS: How To Build A Company While You’re So Sick You Can’t Stand Up

Christy Laurence is the CEO and Founder of Plann, an Instagram scheduling app she dreamed up while so sick, she spent her days lying on her living room floor.



In this episode, Christy joins Lady Startup founder, Mia Freedman, to chat about the challenges of being a female tech founder in a male-dominated industry and how she set her product up for viral success from day one.

Host: Mia Freedman

Guest: Christy Laurence, Founder and CEO, Plann

