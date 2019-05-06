Chelsea Bonner Is Changing The Modelling Industry For Good

From Mamamia, this is Lady Startup, the show where we sit down women who’ve turned an idea into a thriving business.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is the founder of Bella Model Management, Chelsea Bonner.

Chelsea worked as a model and saw, first hand, the impact striving to be skinny had on the women around her. After a trip to New York where she met people in the curve model industry who were doing things in a way she admired, she decided to start her own agency up back home in Australia.

So how did she manage to take on an industry, built on the belief that smaller is better?

Listen to find out.

You can purchase a copy of Chelsea’s book Body Image Warrior here.

This episode of Lady Startup was brought to you by Yellow

CREDITS:

Guest: Chelsea Bonner, founder of BELLA Management

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au