News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Lady Startup

Mamamia Podcasts

BONUS: The Parts Of Your Business You Can Save On

Lady Startup Academy is out now!  Listen wherever you get your pods

When you're starting out it can feel like you're burning money.

So are there any parts of your business that you can afford to save on? 

In today's episode Anaita walks us through the three ways startups can save cash. Plus we reached out to the Lady Startup village for their best savings hacks. 

THE END BITS 

Listen back to our episode on influencer marketing on www.mamamia.com.au

You can find the our 30 Minute Perfect PR Pitch on www.ladystartup.com

CREDIT 

Host: Anaita Sarkar, CEO & Co-Founder Of Hero Packaging

Producer: Mikayla Floriano & Susannah Makin

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou 

Are you a business owner ready to take the next step? Check out our online courses for all types sizes and stages of business here…https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/courses

Want insider info for running your business direct from the Lady Startup Academy Team each week? Join our FREE newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/lady-startup-insider 

Looking for tips and tricks to grow your business on the daily? Follow Lady Startup on Instagram here… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups 

Need a community of female business owners to bounce ideas off and ask questions? Join our FREE group right here... https://www.facebook.com/groups/LadyStartUp 

For more Lady Startup in your ears, listen to Shazzy Hunt interview inspirational female founders and women running their own show on Lady Startup Stories. Listen here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/lady-startup/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.