BONUS: Mia’s 6 Questions To Find Your Best Business Idea

lady startup

17 hours ago · 25 minutes

For anyone dreaming of starting their own business, and being their own boss... the doors for the 2020 intake of The Lady Startup Activation Plan are open! 

We want you (and your business idea) to join us.

Over six weeks, Lady Startup founder Mia Freedman will guide you through the steps you need in order to launch your business the right way, in a series of videos you can watch anywhere, anytime.

So if you're ready to stop thinking about it, and actually make that first step towards being a Lady Startup click here: https://www.ladystartup.com/courses/activation-plan

We'll see you there!

