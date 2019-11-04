Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

Welcome to Lady Startup the podcast where we find out how to build a business from women who’ve done it before.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is founder of XTend Barre, Andrea Rogers.

Andrea was a dancer and a pilates instructor who couldn’t find the perfefct workout so she decided to invent one herself.

She started out teaching her unique classes in the studio she was working in until there were so many people turning up she realised it was time to expand.

Xtend Barre now has over 70 studios around the world and more than 20 in Australia alone.

So how did she go from dancer to entrepreneur?

Let's find out.

Guest: Andrea Rogers

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

