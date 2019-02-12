News
Search

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

i dont know how she does it

12 Feb 2019 · 2 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel the world with nothing but carry on?

Ever dreamt of being a digital nomad?

Does the idea of trekking across the Aussie outback with a toddler in tow seem impossible?

Over the next seven weeks, Holly Wainwright will be popping into your ears with a very special season of I Don’t Know How She Does It - all about travel.

Hear stories from people who are nailing the work-life balance, and get a little inspiration to pack your bags and set off on an adventure of your own.  

I Don’t Know How She Does It Travel - dropping Wednesdays from February 20.

Made possible by our partners Expedia, everything you need to go.  https://www.expedia.com.au/ 

If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...

 

