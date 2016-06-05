The mother of three who made a meditation app to stay sane

Jane Martino is the kind of woman that just gets it done.

A mum of three young boys, she's a successful entrepreneur, having founded Smiling Mind, a meditation app, and Shout for Good, a charity fundraising app.

She's got all the tips on how to outsource your life, the best apps to help you along the way, her rules around screen time and why she never over-schedules her kids.

