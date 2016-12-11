The Mother-of-Five Who Pulled Her Family Out Of Poverty

What does Christmas look like when you're living in a tent with three hungry little mouths and no money for presents? For Nikki McWatters it was an adventure and shopping at the Salvos was a treasure hunt. The author shares what it's like to go days on end with only Weet-Bix and 2 Minute Noodles for sustenance. But today, the mother of five can budget better than the treasurer. From working in billionaire's houses to homelessness, and from her former days as a groupie to studying law, Nikki is a woman with one incredible story.

