The firefighting mum whose life is ruled by an excel spreadsheet.

Kieran Shield is not a celebrity. She's a hero.

Keiran is a fire-fighter, married to another fire-fighter, raising a daughter. So how does she juggle life-risking work with the school drop-off? Via a very, very organised Excel document. Every work shift, every sports game, every birthday invite goes onto the spreadsheet or it doesn't happen. Kieran can tell you exactly what's happening in her family on any given day of this year or next. And she also has a few things to share about the risks firefighters would never have in their homes. Starting with electric blankets and scented candles... Uh-oh.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Kieran Shield

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

