The Bachelor's Snez: The scientific single mum who became a loved-up style guru.

Snezana Markoski is used to no sleep. As a single mother, worker and uni-student, she was burning the candle at all ends. Then her 11-year-old daughter, Eve, decided she needed some love in her life, and pestered her to apply for The Bachelor. Snez met Sam Wood, fell in love hard, and her life flipped upside down. What's life like now? She joins Holly Wainwright to talk about her life with Sam, raising Eve, career changes, and the best advice she can give other single mums out there.

With thanks to Snezana Markoski. Visit her blog here.

