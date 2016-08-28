Tara Moss on Setting Goals and Working Smarter.

Tara Moss is a towering, lipsticked powerhouse of a woman. An extensively-travelled journalist, TV presenter, Unicef ambassador, she's also the author of 11 bestselling books, a mum to a 5-year-old daughter, and she's currently completing her PhD.

So how does she do it all?

The key, she says, is being adaptable. Working smarter. Not sticking to traditional gender roles. Setting goals, and working towards them slowly. And never trying to do it all at once: just doing tiny bits at a time that slowly add up.

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Tara Moss. Buy Speaking Out here

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

Please give this show a rating on itunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

CONTACT US

Tell us something or suggest another guest via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook