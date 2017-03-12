Six kids and no sleep: the life of Dr Ginni Mansberg

With kids living under her roof aged 11-24, Dr Ginni Mansberg is in a constant state of triage. This Wonder Woman is not just a GP, she’s also a well-respected TV doctor, worked in a methadone clinic and was even a political advisor to Joe Hockey (after watching West Wing she thought, why not?) She reveals the trick to getting enough sleep, the secret to making a blended family work and she puts the evil stepmother myth to bed for good.

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Dr Ginni Mansberg.

This podcast was brought to you by Australian Dairy. Legendairy.

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.