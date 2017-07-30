Penina Petersen Feeds Her Family On $42 a Week

Whats your weekly grocery bill like? A few hundred bucks? Don't even know? Penina Petersen feeds her entire family for $42 a week. That's just $1.50 a meal. It's not just baked beans. It's proper meals! Penina's budgeting meant her family went from $50K in debt to owning her own home. She's a menu planning guru who can tell you how to cook an entire month's worth of meals in one weekend from one shop. She has the tricks to watch out for in the supermarkets, and the pantry audit that will save you wasting good food. She says there's no tricks to it, just good old common sense cooking that can save you a whole lot of time and money.

