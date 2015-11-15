Nikki Gemmell is a prolific writer and parent. She has four kids aged from toddler to teenage, she has eleven books on the shelf, a regular column and a TV spot. So how does she make it all work? There's a lot of laughs, some remarkably honest insights and an acknowledgement that Nikki needs some new strategies. You will hear why she finds Monday nights orgasmic and how kids helped her follow her dream.

