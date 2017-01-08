Naomi Simson doesn't get mum guilt.

How does the RedBalloon founder do it all? By being a shark - at the top of Australia's business food chain. She's a entrepreneur, author, mentor, judge on Channel 10's Shark Tank, blogger, speaker an influencer with more than 1.5 million Linked In followers and a mother. Notoriously private about her home life, the Red Shark provides a glimpse into the early days of RedBalloon when she had 9 employees sandwiched in her front room and the kids at work blowing up balloons. She shares why she doesn't get mum guilt and why she doesn't care if her children are happy. It sounds harsh, but it makes perfect sense.

