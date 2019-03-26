Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

Have you ever thought about quitting your job and buying a one-way ticket overseas?

That's exactly what Monique Wise did and she's been travelling solo around the world ever since.



Monique spends a lot of time by herself in foreign countries and has a lot of advice about how to nail travelling the world without a companion.



Like how to find places that are off the tourist track but where you also feel safe. Or how to take the best photos when you're by yourself.

If you've ever thought you might want to travel on your own this is an episode not to miss...

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Monique Wise. You can follow Monique's adventures here; https://www.wanderlustmyway.com/



Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

www.mamamia.com.au/cheeky100/

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Travel is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

This episode of I Don't Know How She Does It was made possible by Expedia... Use the code MAMAMIA to receive 10% off when you book your hotel stay through Expedia.com.au.T&Cs apply. Download the Expedia app today.

If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...