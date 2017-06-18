News
Search

Lucy Durack: Musicals, Motherhood, and Making it Work

i dont know how she does it

18 Jun 2017 · 35 minutes




You might know her as 'Glinda the Good Witch' in Wicked. Lucy Durack is the princess of Australian musical theatre. She played Glinda up until she was five months pregnant and suffered morning sickness throughout which led to her running off stage, sometimes seven times a performance, just to vomit.

But she almost didn't get there at all after being told she'd never make it in musical theater. So, she did a semester of a law degree, packed her bags, and moved home to Perth before deciding to give it one last shot. Now, she's just like the rest of us struggling to get her two-year-old to eat vegetables. 

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Lucy Durack 

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

This podcast was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network. 

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.

