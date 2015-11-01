Katie Noonan is a musical superwoman; a singer, musician, composer, songwriter, producer, a businesswoman and a mum to two young boys. Touring now to promote her album Transmutant she tells about life on and off the road and how it's changed since the boys started school. Katie also talks about how motherhood has transformed and channelled her creativity. She reveals how the boys have formed their own creative talents, how the muse can strike and why having kids is the best gig of all.

Website - mamamia.com.au

Facebook https://m.facebook.com/MamamiaPodcastNetwork/about

Twitter @sarahvmac @KTNoonan

http://katienoonan.com

Transmutant https://itunes.apple.com/au/album/transmutant/id1012794347