Kate Ellis: on the campaign trail with a baby under your arm.

Member for Adelaide Kate Ellis would walk through the halls of Federal Parliament and people would bustle on past.

But it was when she started pushing a pram down the hallways, things changed.

The Federal Shadow Minister for Education and Early Childcare revealls the juggle of life, travel, politics and babies. Why parenthood isn't just hard for women in parliament....it's hard for everybody. And why she makes a point of never complaining.

