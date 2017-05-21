Julie Goodwin is a MasterMum

She was a mum of three running a family business when life for Julie Goodwin flipped faster than a fried egg.

Since she won the inaugural Masterchef competition, she's left the IT company she was running with her husband and traded it all to star on TV, write books, build a cooking school, write countless recipes for the Australian Women's Weekly, and host a breakfast radio show. AND cooks dinner for the kids at night.

It's a life that comes with a 3:40am alarm clock. And she sill cooks dinner for the kids at night.

So how does she stay same? How does keep her family organised? With three hungry teenage boys will she EVER have a clean kitchen again? Let's find out.





Her most Googled recipes:

Rissoles

Tuna Mornay

