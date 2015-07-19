Jessica Rowe is a journalist, author and now a cabaret star. But it's being mum to her two young girls - Allegra and Giselle - that she is most proud of. This is a hilarious, incredibly honest interview about non-perfect parenting and the chaos that ensues when both parents work. There's lots of laughs, lots of mince and lots of fun.

