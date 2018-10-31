Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

Most kids daydream about flying at some point. But not many of them turn that dream into a reality.
Jade Esler did...
At 16 years old, Jade became the youngest pilot in Australia and she funded her passion by starting her own business, selling cupcakes.
Now, Jade is 17, a pilot AND a business owner...and she hasn’t even finished school yet.
So how does she do it?
CREDITS
Host: Holly Wainwright
With thanks to: Jade Esler. Support her business here: https://www.thesugarbite.com.au/
Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart
