News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Introducing What I Eat When...With Jessica Rowe

i dont know how she does it

11 hours ago · 32 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of our new podcast, What I Eat When, with you: https://omny.fm/shows/what-i-eat-when/playlists/what-i-eat-when 

What do you eat when... you're alone? You're homesick? You're celebrating?

What you eat when says a lot about you, about your culture, your taste, your family, and what matters to you. Food is so much more than just fuel, it’s an excuse to express who we are and what connects us.

What I Eat When is a Mamamia podcast that’s all about meals, moments, and memories. And on our first episode host Silvia Colloca is joined by self-confessed 'Crap Housewife' Jessica Rowe. 

So what does Jess eat when she's on holiday? Or when she's pregnant?

And why does she match her hats with the dinner she's making? 

Although she doesn't like cooking, as she explains to Silvia, she still likes eating. And food holds a lot of memories for her. As you're about to find out...

CREDITS 

Host: Silvia Colloca

Guest: Jessica Rowe 

Executive Producers: Zoe Ferguson and Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

If you want to send us feedback or a picture of your take on today's recipe, then send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Introducing What I Eat When...With Jessica Rowe

32 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

48 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That’s Incredible

21 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Social Squad: How Does Laura Byrne Do It?

30 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Point-Hacker On How To Travel The World For (Almost) Free

24 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Monique Wise Has Nailed Solo Travelling

29 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

43 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

38 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Travel With Nothing But Carry On

35 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From The Centre To The Sea: Justin & Lauren Trekked Across Australia With A Toddler

35 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amy Molloy Went Travelling For 4 Months... And Took Her Job With Her

30 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Back With A Fifth Season...

2 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

48 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maddy Ritchie: The Girl Who Kicked Cancer's Arse

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maddi O'Gradey: The Girl Who Created A Safe Space For Teens

21 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

27 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

35 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kimberly La: The Girl Who Changed A School

26 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jade Hameister: The Girl Who Walked The Polar Quest

32 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio