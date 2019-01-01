News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

I Don't Know How She Does It

Mamamia Podcasts

Introducing The Delivery Room

We've got a show we think you might like, called The Delivery Room. Come and follow us here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-delivery-room/emergency-c-section 

Jessie Stephens is terrified of birth, but one day she’d like to have a baby. That’s why she’s hosting The Delivery Room. Over eight weeks join Jessie as she speaks to eight different women about eight very different births. Will her new friends make her more comfortable with the experience? Or will this experiment have the opposite effect? 

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.