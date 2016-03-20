How does kid's entertainer Tina Harris (Lah Lah) do it?

She's a mother, performer, teacher and the co-creator of Lah Lah, the children's hit TV show.

So how does Tina Harris manage touring, recording, making a TV show plus raising her two daughters? She takes them with her.

In this conversation, Tina shares everything from what it’s like to tour with kids, to how her family is happier now they DON’T live in a big fancy home and most importantly, how cancer taught her how to let go.

