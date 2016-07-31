Even Michelle Bridges Makes Excuses.

The fitness guru has made a career out of seemingly doing it all. She's a personal trainer, the author of 13 books, a star of Channel Ten's The Biggest Loser and mum to baby Axel. So it's no surprises that Holly Wainwright grabbed her to ask: HOW DO YOU DO IT? While she claims it's all smoke and mirrors, we don't really believe it. Michelle talks life with Steve, the myth of having it all, how she drags herself up off the couch when her whole body is telling her not to, and whether or not she will let Axel eat paddle pops.

