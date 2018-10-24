Em Carey: The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

When Emma Carey jumped out of a plane her world changed forever.

She was 20, travelling through Europe and decided to go skydiving in Switzerland.

Seconds after jumping out of the plane something went wrong. Her parachute wouldn't open and Em and her instructor fell to earth.

Em survived the fall but was paralysed from the waist down. She was told she would never walk again.

But she proved the doctors wrong.

So how did she do it?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Em Carey. Follow her journey here: https://www.instagram.com/em_carey/?hl=en

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Girls is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au