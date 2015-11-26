Dr Simone Ryan was a busy doctor who found out the hard way that she just couldn't do it all, all the time. After collapsing during surgery she changed her career and her life. She reveals how she manages her company that helps workplaces manage the health of their employees, her five year old son and her life. A high achiever who once played basketball for Australia she talks honestly about how she stuffs up, what she tells her patients and how to keep mentally well.

